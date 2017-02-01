Top Local News

staff-ray-home
Ray Horner
Better Mornings!
Monday - Friday
6am to 10am
staff-jasen-home
Jasen Sokol
Monday - Friday
10am to 2pm
staff-sam-home
Sam Bourquin
Monday - Friday
2pm to 7pm
staff-brad-home
Brad Russell
Monday - Friday
2pm to 7pm
Dave Ramsey
Monday - Saturday
10pm to 1am
Local News

  • Email Threat Sent To Firestone Teacher +

    Firestone High School was on heightened alert Wednesday morning after a "non-specific" threat was emailed to a teacher Tuesday night. 
    Read More

  • Reminder: Akron Closures For Sewer Repair +

    Beginning Wednesday, February 1, 2017, H.M. Miller, KCI and the City of Akron will be closing the south bound side of
    Read More

  • Y-Noah Chaperone Charged With Indecency +

    A Grafton man is under arrested after claims he exposed himself to kids, recorded a simulated sex act, and made
    Read More

  • School Closings +

    There are no current closings or delays at this current time or tonight. Check back for more.    - - -  WKYC
    Read More

  • APD Investigating Weekend Homicide +

    Akron Police investigating a murder in Akron over the weekend.  According to police reports, 23-year-old D'Cortez Taylor was found shot
    Read More
