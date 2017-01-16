Home
Top Local News
Shooting At Area Gentleman's Club
Two men were shot inside the Clutch Gentleman's Club on South Arlington early Sunday morning.
Mayor Orders Audit Of Oriana House
On Monday, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan's office issued a press release stating that the mayor
UPDATE County, Hospitals Probe Possible TB Cases
Summit County Health officials say there may have been exposure to TB at a hospital
1590 WAKR Student Athlete of the Week: Jenna Kelle
Barberton junior basketball player Jenna Kelley is the WAKR Female Student Athlete of the Week
Ray Horner
Better Mornings!
Monday - Friday
6am to 10am
Jasen Sokol
Monday - Friday
10am to 2pm
Sam Bourquin
Monday - Friday
2pm to 7pm
Brad Russell
Monday - Friday
2pm to 7pm
Dave Ramsey
Monday - Saturday
10pm to 1am
