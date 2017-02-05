Home
Listen LIVE!
Listen Live!
Home
Sports
Top 15 High School Football Power Poll
Student Athlete of the Week
News
Local News
School Closings
Personalities
Ray Horner Show
Constant Companion
Student Athlete
Bio
Jasen Sokol Show
Sam And Brad
Dave Ramsey
Wynn At The Movies
The Added Touch With Amani
Saturday Morning Podcast
Events
Station Events
Community Events
Media
Event Photos
Contact
Copyright Agent
Public File
Contact Sales
Contact
Top Local News
AUDIO: Rep. Tim Ryan on TPP, Trump
Two weeks removed from President Donald Trump’s inauguration, and he has been as busy as
…
Read More
1590 WAKR Student Athlete of the Week: Megan Murra
This week's 1590 WAKR Female Student Athlete of the Week is Megan Murray from Coventry
…
Read More
1590 WAKR Student Athlete of the Week: Tariq Vinso
This week our 1590 WAKR Male Student Athlete of the Week is Tariq Vinson, a
…
Read More
Holocaust Survivor Recordings Found At UA
Long lost recordings of songs sung by holocaust survivors in the years immediately following World
…
Read More
1
2
Listen Live >>
View More Local News >>
Ray Horner
Better Mornings!
Monday - Friday
6am to 10am
Jasen Sokol
Monday - Friday
10am to 2pm
Sam Bourquin
Monday - Friday
2pm to 7pm
Brad Russell
Monday - Friday
2pm to 7pm
Dave Ramsey
Monday - Saturday
10pm to 1am
Listen Live
Traffic
Tweets by @AKronTXWX
Complete Traffic >>
Connect
Local News
Akron Man Pleads Guilty In Wife's Death
+
Phillip Battle, 52, has pled guilty in the shooting death of his wife, Anita Heard. Akron Police report that Battle
…
Read More
Pro Football Hall Of Fame Announces Changes To HOF Weekend
+
Pro Football Hall of Fame announcing some changes to the Hall of Fame Game and weekend, most notably moving the
…
Read More
Barberton Teacher Suspended For Slur
+
Barberton City Schools has suspended a male high school teacher after reportedly using a racial slur directed at a student.
…
Read More
Email Threat Sent To Firestone Teacher
+
Firestone High School was on heightened alert Wednesday morning after a "non-specific" threat was emailed to a teacher Tuesday night.
…
Read More
Reminder: Akron Closures For Sewer Repair
+
Beginning Wednesday, February 1, 2017, H.M. Miller, KCI and the City of Akron will be closing the south bound side of
…
Read More
1
World News
Man facing murder charge over slaying of NYC jogger
Just alike: Twins separated at birth
Louvre attack suspect not talking, but his dad is
Trump tells Ukraine leader he'll work to "restore peace" with Russia
Once on the way to the U.S., Somali refugees sent back to camp
National News
U.S. - CBSNews.com
Reaction to travel ban dominates Sunday shows
Activists pressure charities to move galas from Mar-a-Lago
2/5: Mike Pence, Gov. Chris Christie
FTN: Page 2
Steve Young’s mental struggle off the playing field
Sports News
CBSSports.com Headlines
2017 Super Bowl commercials: Watch the latest leaked TV ads, best and worst
2017 Super Bowl prop bets: 51 wacky things you can bet on for Patriots vs....
Who's playing in 2017 Super Bowl: Starting rosters for Patriots, Falcons
Where is the 2017 Super Bowl: Time, location, date for the Patriots vs. Falcons
Pirates' Jung Ho Kang to participate in alcohol treatment program