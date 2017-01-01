Top Local News

staff-ray-home
Ray Horner
Better Mornings!
Monday - Friday
6am to 10am
staff-jasen-home
Jasen Sokol
Monday - Friday
10am to 2pm
staff-sam-home
Sam Bourquin
Monday - Friday
2pm to 5pm
staff-brad-home
Brad Russell
Monday - Friday
5pm to 8pm
Dave Ramsey
Monday - Saturday
10pm to 1am
Local News

  • Rittman Police Arrest Car Thief +

    Rittman Police have arrested 42-year-old Freddie Kinder and charged him in a string of car thefts within the city of
    Read More

  • "Perfect Parade" Off, Charity On +

    NFL Week 10, 2016: After a loss to the Ravens, the reality of the Browns going 0-16 on the season,
    Read More

  • One Dead In Medina Co. Crash +

    Ohio State Highway Patrol reporting a fatal accident early Wednesday morning, about 3:30, along Bell Road in Medina. Michael Kelly,
    Read More

  • Bishop Lennon Granted Early Retirement +

    The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland announcing this morning that Bishop Richard Lennon has been granted early retirement status from Pope
    Read More

  • Teen Sentenced For Burning Daughter +

    Demetrius Ford, 18, of Akron has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for burning his four-month-old daughter.  Summit County
    Read More
