Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
staff-ray-home
Ray Horner
Better Mornings!
Monday - Friday
6am to 10am
staff-jasen-home
Jasen Sokol
Monday - Friday
10am to 2pm
staff-sam-home
Sam Bourquin
Monday - Friday
2pm to 7pm
staff-brad-home
Brad Russell
Monday - Friday
2pm to 7pm
Dave Ramsey
Monday - Saturday
10pm to 1am
Listen Live

seniorlunch

 

Traffic

 

 Complete Traffic >>

Connect

Local News

  • Akron Man Pleads Guilty In Wife's Death +

    Phillip Battle, 52, has pled guilty in the shooting death of his wife, Anita Heard.  Akron Police report that Battle
    Read More

  • Pro Football Hall Of Fame Announces Changes To HOF Weekend +

    Pro Football Hall of Fame announcing some changes to the Hall of Fame Game and weekend, most notably moving the
    Read More

  • Barberton Teacher Suspended For Slur +

    Barberton City Schools has suspended a male high school teacher after reportedly using a racial slur directed at a student. 
    Read More

  • Email Threat Sent To Firestone Teacher +

    Firestone High School was on heightened alert Wednesday morning after a "non-specific" threat was emailed to a teacher Tuesday night. 
    Read More

  • Reminder: Akron Closures For Sewer Repair +

    Beginning Wednesday, February 1, 2017, H.M. Miller, KCI and the City of Akron will be closing the south bound side of
    Read More
  • 1

World News

National News

Sports News