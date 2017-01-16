Top Local News

  • 1
  • 2
staff-ray-home
Ray Horner
Better Mornings!
Monday - Friday
6am to 10am
staff-jasen-home
Jasen Sokol
Monday - Friday
10am to 2pm
staff-sam-home
Sam Bourquin
Monday - Friday
2pm to 7pm
staff-brad-home
Brad Russell
Monday - Friday
2pm to 7pm
Dave Ramsey
Monday - Saturday
10pm to 1am
Listen Live

seniorlunch

 

Traffic

 

 Complete Traffic >>

Connect

Local News

  • Shooting At Area Gentleman's Club +

    Two men were shot inside the Clutch Gentleman's Club on South Arlington early Sunday morning. Now police asking for help
    Read More

  • Mayor Orders Audit Of Oriana House +

    On Monday, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan's office issued a press release stating that the mayor has ordered an audit of
    Read More

  • Akron Utility Wins High Response Marks +

    Providing a helping hand during times of trouble doesn't go unrecognized. Akron-based FirstEnergy honored with the "Emergency Assistance Award" from
    Read More

  • UPDATE County, Hospitals Probe Possible TB Cases +

    Summit County Health officials say there may have been exposure to TB at a hospital here in Akron. About 50
    Read More

  • West Thornton Victim ID'd +

    The name of the 17 year old shot and killed on West Thornton Street Wednesday has been released -- and the
    Read More
  • 1

World News

National News

Sports News