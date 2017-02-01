Home
Listen LIVE!
Listen Live!
Home
Sports
Top 15 High School Football Power Poll
Student Athlete of the Week
News
Local News
School Closings
Personalities
Ray Horner Show
Constant Companion
Student Athlete
Bio
Jasen Sokol Show
Sam And Brad
Dave Ramsey
Wynn At The Movies
The Added Touch With Amani
Saturday Morning Podcast
Events
Station Events
Community Events
Media
Event Photos
Contact
Copyright Agent
Public File
Contact Sales
Contact
Top Local News
AUDIO STVM's King & Taylor Make Signing Day Commit
National signing day is here and various players from the area made their commitment to
…
Read More
Wadsworth Officials Plan Downtown Revitalization
Wadsworth City Council is considering ways to improve and revitalize their downtown. Mayor Robin Laughbaugh
…
Read More
Email Threat Sent To Firestone Teacher
Firestone High School was on heightened alert Wednesday morning after a "non-specific" threat was emailed
…
Read More
AUDIO: Mandel, Walters React to Travel Ban
Reaction to President Donald Trump's executive order pausing the refugee process and suspending visas for
…
Read More
1
2
Listen Live >>
View More Local News >>
Ray Horner
Better Mornings!
Monday - Friday
6am to 10am
Jasen Sokol
Monday - Friday
10am to 2pm
Sam Bourquin
Monday - Friday
2pm to 7pm
Brad Russell
Monday - Friday
2pm to 7pm
Dave Ramsey
Monday - Saturday
10pm to 1am
Listen Live
Traffic
Tweets by @AKronTXWX
Complete Traffic >>
Connect
Local News
Email Threat Sent To Firestone Teacher
+
Firestone High School was on heightened alert Wednesday morning after a "non-specific" threat was emailed to a teacher Tuesday night.
…
Read More
Reminder: Akron Closures For Sewer Repair
+
Beginning Wednesday, February 1, 2017, H.M. Miller, KCI and the City of Akron will be closing the south bound side of
…
Read More
Y-Noah Chaperone Charged With Indecency
+
A Grafton man is under arrested after claims he exposed himself to kids, recorded a simulated sex act, and made
…
Read More
School Closings
+
There are no current closings or delays at this current time or tonight. Check back for more. - - - WKYC
…
Read More
APD Investigating Weekend Homicide
+
Akron Police investigating a murder in Akron over the weekend. According to police reports, 23-year-old D'Cortez Taylor was found shot
…
Read More
1
World News
European Parliament member holds "he's lying to you" sign behind U.K. pol
Michael Flynn says Iran "on notice" for missile test
Shocking details as Russian spies charged with treason
Amazing Amazon Reef
All eyes on Trump amid "serious spike" in Ukraine war
National News
U.S. - CBSNews.com
Tens of thousands told to boil water after tests in Pittsburgh
Democrats aim to block Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
White House deals with travel ban fallout
Texas town's mayor comes out as transgender
Teenagers crash car into swimming pool on way to school
Sports News
CBSSports.com Headlines
Barcelona's Messi silences Atletico Madrid with world-class goal from outside the box
Jim Harbaugh's next planned trips? South Africa, Japan, Israel and more
National Signing Day: Alabama finishes with No. 1 class for seventh straight year
Florida signs 4-star WR James Robinson following possession charges
How to watch Duke vs. Pittsburgh: Time, TV, live stream, matchups, line, pick