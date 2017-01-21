Top Local News

staff-ray-home
Ray Horner
Better Mornings!
Monday - Friday
6am to 10am
staff-jasen-home
Jasen Sokol
Monday - Friday
10am to 2pm
staff-sam-home
Sam Bourquin
Monday - Friday
2pm to 7pm
staff-brad-home
Brad Russell
Monday - Friday
2pm to 7pm
Dave Ramsey
Monday - Saturday
10pm to 1am
Local News

  • FLAKKA, New Deadly Drug In NEO +

    We've already got the standards to worry about. Then this past summer we were introduced to fantanyl and carfetanil. Now,
    Read More

  • Bevan Walsh Sworn In For Fifth Term +

    Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh was sworn into office Thursday; making history as the first Summit County Prosecutor in
    Read More

  • AUDIO State Football Title Comes Back To Canton +

    It's official -- the Ohio state high school football championships are coming back to the birthplace of football. The board of
    Read More

  • Top Wanted Terry Picked Up +

    Finess Terry didn't go far on the lam from charges he pulled the trigger in a March 2016 street gunfight
    Read More

  • Wayne Co. Sheriff Looking For Victim's Truck +

    Wayne County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for murder victim Jeremy Lesh's truck. Lesh's body was found in a wooded area
    Read More
