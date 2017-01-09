Top Local News

Local News

  Woman Charged With Elderly Ripoff

    A Norton woman is facing felony charges for allegedly boosting her own bank account with more than $44,000 from an
    Read More

  Deputies Look For Hit-Skip

    An early morning Sunday hit-skip has Summit County deputies asking for help finding the driver of what's believed to be
    Read More

  Ravenna PD Has Double Murder Case

    Two are dead, another person wounded after a shooting in Ravenna in the early morning hours. Ravenna PD reports the
    Read More

  Calhoun Bagged In Steubenville

    David Calhoun has been on the lam since Thanksgiving week after police say he shot and killed a Ravenna Township
    Read More

  Reward Increased For Suspected Ravenna Shooter

    The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, along with Ravenna Police, have increased the reward to $10,000 for
    Read More
