Home
Listen LIVE!
Listen Live!
Home
Sports
Top 15 High School Football Power Poll
Student Athlete of the Week
News
Local News
School Closings
Personalities
Ray Horner Show
Constant Companion
Student Athlete
Bio
Jasen Sokol Show
Sam And Brad
Dave Ramsey
Wynn At The Movies
The Added Touch With Amani
Saturday Morning Podcast
Events
Station Events
Community Events
Media
Event Photos
Contact
Copyright Agent
Public File
Contact Sales
Contact
Top Local News
FLAKKA, New Deadly Drug In NEO
We've already got the standards to worry about. Then this past summer we were introduced
…
Read More
Bevan Walsh Sworn In For Fifth Term
Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh was sworn into office Thursday; making history as the
…
Read More
AUDIO State Football Title Comes Back To Canton
It's official -- the Ohio state high school football championships are coming back to the birthplace
…
Read More
1590 WAKR Student Athlete of the Week: Sophia DeBo
This week's WAKR Female Student Athlete of the Week is Sophia DeBord from Woodridge High
…
Read More
1
2
Listen Live >>
View More Local News >>
Ray Horner
Better Mornings!
Monday - Friday
6am to 10am
Jasen Sokol
Monday - Friday
10am to 2pm
Sam Bourquin
Monday - Friday
2pm to 7pm
Brad Russell
Monday - Friday
2pm to 7pm
Dave Ramsey
Monday - Saturday
10pm to 1am
Listen Live
Traffic
Tweets by @AKronTXWX
Complete Traffic >>
Connect
Local News
FLAKKA, New Deadly Drug In NEO
+
We've already got the standards to worry about. Then this past summer we were introduced to fantanyl and carfetanil. Now,
…
Read More
Bevan Walsh Sworn In For Fifth Term
+
Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh was sworn into office Thursday; making history as the first Summit County Prosecutor in
…
Read More
AUDIO State Football Title Comes Back To Canton
+
It's official -- the Ohio state high school football championships are coming back to the birthplace of football. The board of
…
Read More
Top Wanted Terry Picked Up
+
Finess Terry didn't go far on the lam from charges he pulled the trigger in a March 2016 street gunfight
…
Read More
Wayne Co. Sheriff Looking For Victim's Truck
+
Wayne County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for murder victim Jeremy Lesh's truck. Lesh's body was found in a wooded area
…
Read More
1
World News
Pope Francis says he'll wait and see to judge Trump
Gambian leader, who once vowed to rule 1 billion years, flees into exile
China's government wants country to be soccer powerhouse
Anti-Trump demonstrations held in cities around the globe
Women's Marches held from coast to coast
National News
U.S. - CBSNews.com
Women descend on D.C. to push back against new president
Massive march turnout prompts change of plans in Chicago
Women's march on Washington: Top Moments
"I know something is happening": Voices from the Women's March
1/21: Trump blames media for rift with intelligence community/ China's government wants country to be...
Sports News
CBSSports.com Headlines
So much for dethroning Kansas, West Virginia takes second straight Big 12 loss
Kentucky has its way with SEC's second-best team; Fox's ankle OK: Takeaways
Gregg Popovich has more strong words about the Trump Administration
WATCH: Grayson Allen winds up with crooked finger in fight for loose ball
CBB winners, losers: Arizona looks Final Four good, Michigan St. trending down